13-year-old arrested for trying to steal car in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — A teenager in East Point is now facing charges after police say he tried stealing a car.

Officers say they arrested a 13-year-old at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say he broke into the car and then tried to steal it by disabling the ignition switch and steering column.

Once he was spotted, he ran from police for a short time before they caught up to him.

The unidentified teen resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody.

“This is sad all the way around,” East Point police wrote in a statement.

The teen’s exact charges have not been released. It’s unclear if any other cars in the area were targeted.

