'I've been shot in stomach and leg': 911 call details moments after UPS driver was shot

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - I've been shot in the stomach and the leg.
For the first time, we're hearing from the 26-year-old UPS driver who was shot while delivering a package on July 24 on Umatilla Lane in the city of South Fulton.
[READ MORE: UPS worker shot while making delivery, police working to identify shooter]
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman listened to the chilling 911 call from the scene and contacted to the driver.
TONIGHT AT 11: The UPS driver describes his encounter with an angry customer seconds before the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman died from Legionnaires' after stay at Sheraton; autopsy confirms disease
- Mother says someone tried to kidnap her daughter at Georgia Aquarium
- Atlanta apartments sprayed with bullets in 'targeted' attack, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}