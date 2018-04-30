Some sushi restaurants accused of serving ‘Ex-Lax' fish instead of tuna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An investigation uncovered some restaurants may be swapping out your seafood with cheaper alternatives.
WSB-TV's sister station in Jacksonville, Action News Jax, used DNA mapping technology to test fish at more than a half-dozen area restaurants and found many are mislabeling fish.
“Do you ever order white tuna?” asked Action News Jax reporter Ben Becker. “Yes,” said sushi customer Donna Barker.
But what she could get is something else.
“Have you ever heard of escolar?” Becker asked. “No, never, never,” Barker said.
"It’s called the ‘Ex-Lax fish,’” says Dr. Randall Kevin Pegg, a professor of biotechnology at Jacksonville University.
We'll show you the surprising results and how the "fake fish" could make you sick, on Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
