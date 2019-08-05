ATLANTA - Parts of metro Atlanta are waking up to some rain Monday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said it would be warm and humid to start the day, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
“We’ll have scattered showers and storms today, but the best chance of rain this afternoon will shift toward the east side,” Monahan said.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach said it was raining in Gwinnett County as he worked on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Rain coming down pretty good now in Gwinnett County. Our @BMonahanWSB is tracking wet weather on-air now pic.twitter.com/2ZfXyZcbfN— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) August 5, 2019
