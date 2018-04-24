Some fresh start, Jones causes social media frenzy

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones caused an uproar on Monday – all in the name of getting a fresh start on social media.
Welcome to the new world.
Jones made his Twitter account private and removed photos from Instagram and speculation on social media was rampant with what it all meant. Some thought there was hidden meaning in Jones being unhappy or potentially being traded. That is certainly not the case, according to the team.
“He needed a fresh start on social media,” a Falcons spokesman said Monday.
Jones signed a five-year extension with the Falcons in 2015 and is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
