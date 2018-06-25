  • Soldiers received tearful goodbyes as they headed off to Afghanistan

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An army reserve unit from South Fulton County is headed to Afghanistan. 

    Channel 2 Action News was there on Sunday as families said goodbye to their loved ones in uniform. 

    The 335th Signal Command is made up of soldiers from across the country.

    Families gathered for a departure ceremony in East Point.

    One woman told us that deployment is filled with mixed emotions.  

    "You hate to see them leave, but it's for the best. We know they're going to do their jobs well. I'm proud of my son-in-law, so I know he's going to do well."
    After the ceremony, American Legion Post 294 of Powder Springs and Post 111 of Dallas escorted the unit to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. 

