Solar recycling company to build new $344M facility in North Georgia, promising 600 new jobs

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — A new solar recycling company will be coming to North Georgia, promising a $344 million solar glass manufacturing facility in Cedartown and 600 new full-time jobs.

“SOLARCYCLE’s first-of-its-kind facility is a transformational investment for the Polk County community and will help drive its economy for years to come,” said Gov. Brian Kemp, in a news release. “In Georgia, our strong energy mix is one of the key reasons our state has attracted generational investments in recent years. We will keep working to secure our power supply through exciting projects like this one.”

The company currently operates two solar panel recycling facilities in the U.S.

The glass will be sold directly back to the domestic solar manufacturers and fill a critical gap in the country’s supply chain to build more solar panels in America.

TRENDING STORIES:

“There is no question that solar panel manufacturing is booming in the State of Georgia. We are thrilled to join the team and build our recycled solar glass plant in Cedartown, which will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to Georgia and help the industry in its goals to build fully American-made clean energy solutions,” said Suvi Sharma, CEO and co-founder of SOLARCYCLE. “We look forward to continued collaboration with the State of Georgia and the City of Cedartown.”

The new facility will be built at the Cedartown North Business Park. Construction is set to begin on the plant later this year and is expected to be operational sometime in 2026.

Full-time jobs will include ones in manufacturing, engineering, management, research and design, and support staff.

Progress and updates on the Cedartown plant will be available at www.solarcycle.us/careers.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Beloved Gwinnett teacher, track coach suffers major injuries in car crash with 1-year-old daughter

©2024 Cox Media Group