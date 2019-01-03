ATLANTA - It's a rainy start for thousands of students as they head back to school this morning. And most of north Georgia will see some showers at some point today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says light rain is falling this morning so kids should have an umbrella for the bus stop.
But much heavier rain is coming later today and tonight.
School districts in Douglas, Gwinnett, Greene, Hall, Jackson, Oconee, Paulding, Putnam, Towns and White counties begin today after the winter break. Students in Calhoun, Commerce, and Marietta City Schools are also headed back.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. for much of metro Atlanta. Some areas have visibility from half a mile to nearly zero.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said drivers will need to be careful on the roads this morning because of the mix of fog and rain.
A Flash Flood Watch begins this evening and lasts through Friday. As much of 1 to 2 inches of rain could be possible.
