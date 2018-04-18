0 Social media reacts to the death of Barbara Bush

Former first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday at her home in Houston, Texas, according to a family spokesperson. Bush was 92.

As the news of her passing spread, many took to social media to share their condolences and pay tribute to her life.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4NzyjxqAFM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a woman of incredible determination, wit, and compassion who embodied America’s best values. My deepest condolences to the entire Bush family — especially her devoted husband @GeorgeHWBush. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) April 18, 2018

Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

Barbara Bush holds a revered place in the hearts of generations of Americans. She so loved her family and our country. She led both with clarity and character. To Mrs. Bush’s family, I extend the deepest condolences of the whole House. May she rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/Jy7zifU7gK — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush led a remarkable life devoted to her family and her country. Even in her final days, she demonstrated the selflessness, strength and grace that have become her hallmarks. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 18, 2018

With compassion and grace, Barbara Bush inspired generations of Americans. My deepest condolences go to President George H.W. Bush and her entire family. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) April 18, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Barbara Bush. She was dedicated to this country and devoted to her family and friends. My thoughts are with them during this time. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 18, 2018

Throughout her life, Barbara Bush showed us all the importance of charity, literacy, and love of country. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family as they mourn her passing. Rest In Peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2018

Barbara Bush was a great First Lady, a terrific advocate for literary programs and the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, and a strong woman who loved her family, the State of Maine, and our country. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/v320lXwqUy — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) April 18, 2018

We're saddened by the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. In her honor, here's a pic of her and former President George H.W. Bush calling astronauts in space from Mission Control in Houston during Space Shuttle mission STS-120 & @Space_Station Expedition 16 in 2007 pic.twitter.com/MMePwSBLHa — NASA (@NASA) April 18, 2018

We’re honored to have known former first lady Barbara Bush. Our hearts go out to the entire Bush family. pic.twitter.com/H6LV2EUEWE — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 18, 2018

