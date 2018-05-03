SMOG ALERT: Air quality could reach levels unhealthy for some people today

ATLANTA - Summer-like weather is on the horizon, Atlanta.
“It’s going to be a warm day for us,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.
“With the high pressure moving of off the East Coast, we’re going to be bringing in more moisture, so we will start to feel that (temperature) increase,” Minton said.
A few clouds are expected through the morning and the afternoon, but much of the day should be sunny, Minton said.
But think twice before you decide to enjoy the outdoors.
While air quality levels are moderate this morning, a code orange smog alert was issued for Atlanta, Minton said. The air quality could become unhealthy for sensitive groups, who are urged to reduce intense activities and watch for coughing and shortness of breath.
CODE ORANGE SMOG ALERT: Air quality this afternoon could reach levels unhealthy for people with respiratory issues. Severe Weather Team 2 will keep you updated throughout the day on the air quality. pic.twitter.com/NR8yRV3PjQ— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 3, 2018
“If you have respiratory issues, you may want to limit your time outside,” Minton said.
Showers are forecast for the weekend. There is a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday and 10 percent on Sunday.
Rain chance is small this weekend. Best chance is Saturday for NW GA. A few showers and even an isolated T-Storm possible in metro Atlanta in early evening. Rain chance is 20-30%. Timing on the rain could change, so stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/9x1NnSFpgn— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) May 3, 2018
“We might even hear some rumbles of thunder,” Minton said. “There might be an isolated shower or two, but it’s not going to be widespread.”
Rains won’t dip temperatures, which are expected to remain in the 80s.
