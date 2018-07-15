ATLANTA - Slow-moving storms will pop up once again Sunday afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain in your area, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Heavy downpours and lightning will be threats again Sunday afternoon in storms that develop.
“It’s another afternoon to be weather aware,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said. “Where we aren't cooled down by rain, heat indices will climb into the low to mid 90s.”
Heavy downpours, significant rainfall and the potential for some flash flooding are possible.
"We could easily have a few inches of rain in a short amount of time," Walls said.
Atlanta Braves fans are not encouraged to cancel plans to attend Sunday’s game, but do be prepared for possible wet weather, Walls said.
The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Heavy downpours and lightning will be threats again this afternoon in storms that develop. Another afternoon to be WEATHER AWARE! Where we aren't cooled down by rain, heat indices will climb into the low to mid 90s. #gawx pic.twitter.com/sgc7jBjI6o— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 15, 2018
A hazy start to your Sunday. There could be some areas of fog developing in areas that saw rainfall Saturday evening. See you at 6AM! #gawx pic.twitter.com/SCp3L3SG3Z— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 15, 2018
