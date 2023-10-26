Skeletal remains found in Alabama in 1990 identified as missing Georgia mother

CLEBURN COUNTY, ALABAMA — A Georgia woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Alabama in 1990 have been identified as missing mother.

Police said a logging crew found skeletal human remains in Heflin, Ala. in Feb. 1990. Investigators believed they were of a white female, but due to the condition of the remains, it was difficult to determine any other identifying details.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators determined that the cause of death was homicide.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last year, the department opened the case up and partnered with a private DNA lab to try to find any relatives.

Investigators were able to match the DNA to the woman’s daughter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The woman has now been identified as Clara Kopp Reynolds, who would have been 41 or 42 when she died and was from Georgia.

Reynolds was last seen with a male friend and thought to be traveling to Florida. Police said they do have a suspect, but they can’t release details of who that person is or the circumstances of Reynolds’ death.

IN OTHER NEWS

Mother says her 15-year-old son Facetimed her from party moments before he was shot to death

©2023 Cox Media Group