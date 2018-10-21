Six people shot blocks away from Jaguars game, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six people were shot mere blocks away from where the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing against their AFC South rival, the Houston Texans, according to officials.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working the shooting at A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Pippin Street, according to a tweet from the public information officer.
Police say there are no suspects currently in custody.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirms they are also on the scene of the shooting.
Police say they believe the suspect vehicle is a silver or gray four-door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Officers seem to be focusing their investigation on the laundromat. They’re looking on the sidewalk in front of it @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hpalKGS2ei— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) October 21, 2018
At this time we believe the suspect was in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018
