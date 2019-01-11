Six Flags over Georgia hiring 3,000 workers for 2019 season

AUSTELL, Ga. - Six Flags Over Georgia announced Friday the amusement park is hiring 3,000 workers for the 2019 season.
The park is hosting two job fairs on January 12 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested applicants are required to fill out an online application at sixflagsjobs.com to attend.
The company is hiring for positions including ride attendants, retail associates, lifeguards, food service members, security officers, guest relations associates and more.
Benefits for employees include reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admissions and more, according to the company.
