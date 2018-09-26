Sister of victim in summer crime spree demands justice

Channel 2 Action News is getting our first look at the 24-year-old who was nearly killed by the same teens police said murdered an Atlanta grandmother.
Ashley Graves was shot when she pulled into a gas station.
On Monday, we told you that detectives told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that after Khalid Bays turned himself in for the murder of Beverly Jenkins, their case broke wide open.
Thomas was there when officers brought another suspect,18-year-old Geovanni Perez, into Lilburn police headquarters.
Adarius Jones and Bays were charged in Jenkins' murder after police found surveillance video of the teens near where the grandmother was killed during an attempted carjacking in August.
Investigators said Bays escaped arrest once after he ran away from a car chase and an Atlanta crash.
He turned himself in last week and apparently gave police enough to connect Perez with the murder of Rahmier Gardner outside of a bowling alley last July.
In an exclusive sit-down interview with Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez, the sister explains how it played out and how the victim is fighting to continue Jenkins' legacy.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
- Teacher fired after refusing to abide by ‘No zero' policy for students
- Former Atlanta rapper charged with trafficking $4M worth of cocaine
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}