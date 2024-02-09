Sir Elton John is auctioning some of his legendary items from his penthouse on Peachtree Road

ATLANTA — Sir Elton John is saying goodbye to the Yellow Brick Road...well actually Peachtree Road.

The music icon is auctioning some of his legendary belongings for the first time in 21 years.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the fabulous items.

Sir Elton John has owned a massive penthouse in Buckhead since 1991.

Now, the music legend is deciding that, as his touring days are now over, he no longer needs a U.S. residence or any furniture, jewelry, costumes, or artwork that he kept there.

His husband, David Furnish, gave an exclusive first look at some of the music legends’ deeply personal belongings.

“This has brought Elton a lot of joy. He always liked to go out and do shows to earn money to collect more things he loved and that inspired him. But now that phase of his life is coming to a close and the new phase is beginning. So, the focus is on our sons,” said Furnish.

The items are now about to go on the auction block at Christie’s New York.

“So, what’s wonderful about this collection is that there are price points for everyone. There are items in the online sales that start with an opening bid of $100 and then all the way through some significant pieces priced at about a million dollars,” said Tash Perrin, deputy chairman of Christie’s.

Elton himself explained his hope for his beloved art collection.

“If you buy anything at the sale, just remember it is going from one incredibly eager collector who had so much pleasure out of what you’re going to buy, and I hope it finds a good home,” said Elton.

Among the big-ticket items are several pieces of Elton’s elaborate jewelry collection.

“So a piece like this custom-made for Elton gold Piaget watch. Just one of a kind,” said Lara Spencer with ABC News.

“Yes, I mean, Elton certainly is one of a kind and the watch is one of a kind,” said Furnish.

Elton’s passion and talent for collecting are evident in the art that is being offered.

Museum-worthy pieces by a who’s who of blue-chip artists like Banksy, Keith Haring, and more.

“I see a very handsome couple right in the middle of this piece by Damien Hirst,” said Spencer.

“It was a piece specially made for us...by Damian, who is a very great friend. It came after our wedding. That was actually the official photograph that was taken of Elton and me by our friend, Sam Taylor Johnson, too, that we put out to the world to mark our civil partnership,” said Furnish.

Among the items to be auctioned, are Elton’s beloved Bentley and the grand piano where he scored both Broadway musicals “Billy Elliot” and “Aida.”

