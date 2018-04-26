  • Sinkhole on I-285 WB shuts down lane, GDOT officials say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A sinkhole has opened up on the westbound lane of I-285 Wednesday night. 

    A GDOT spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News crews working on the Northwest Corridor Project were installing a sign structure when the sink hole opened.

    The footing of the sign structure caused the sinkhole, the official told us. That lane is closed.

    The eastbound lane on the other side of the wall is expected to be closed.

    Channel 2 Action News is headed to the scene. We'll let you know the impact on drivers and the timeline of the repairs, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

