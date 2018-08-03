ATLANTA - After days of heavy rain across Georgia, some changes are coming soon.
A Flash Flood Watch will expire Friday at 8 a.m. but there will still be a chance for showers.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the rain that does fall will be light and scattered.
“The tropical moisture source is being replaced by high pressure today,” Minton said.
This weekend will be much drier, but the chance for light rain remains.
But Minton said the rainy pattern will return later next week.
Some parts of Georgia are drying out after heavy rain caused flooding.
In Floyd County, Little Cedar Creek went over its banks early Thursday morning, sending water into Cave Spring.
"We moved down here in 1965 and (it's) never been this bad," local resident Debbie McCain told Channel 2's Carl Willis. "We get a lot of runoff from different counties, and I think this entire area -- Alabama, Georgia, up in Tennessee -- has just been inundated with terrible rain, and it rained so much so fast."
