  Showers, storms possible Tuesday afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - A cold front is bringing humidity with showers and storms for the afternoon.

    Showers and storms are possible later Tuesday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

    She said that after the showers and storms Tuesday, much drier air arrives.

    Scattered storms return over the weekend, Minton said.

