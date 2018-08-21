Showers, storms possible Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA - A cold front is bringing humidity with showers and storms for the afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing for rain in your area on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Showers and storms are possible later Tuesday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
She said that after the showers and storms Tuesday, much drier air arrives.
A front is on the way for later today. Ahead of the front is high humidity with showers and storms for the afternoon. Behind the front drier air with dew points in the lower 60s, plus morning lows in the 60s. Scattered storms return over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/emcq1SyMjf— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 21, 2018
Scattered storms return over the weekend, Minton said.
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}