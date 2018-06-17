ATLANTA - Scattered showers and storms could impact plans for metro Atlantans this Father’s Day.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking when you could see showers in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
After some light-night storms Saturday, it is mainly dry for now across north Georgia.
“I’m tracking a couple showers to our south,” Severe Weather Team Meteorologist Brian Monahan said around 8 a.m. Sunday. “Rain and storms will re-develop again this afternoon, before drier air arrives."
SCATTERED STORMS: Good morning! After some light night storms last night, it's mainly dry for now across north Georgia -- though I'm tracking a couple showers to our south.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 17, 2018
Rain & storms will redevelop again this afternoon, before drier air arrives. pic.twitter.com/xlo3TKrk0R
Temperatures could reach the mid-80s around lunchtime with a chance of some storms, Monahan said.
We're in the low 70s this morning around metro #ATL -- we'll push toward the mid 80s at lunch time with a chance of some storms.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 17, 2018
I'm tracking the afternoon storm timeline -- now on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/VOE9YG6Xnp
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}