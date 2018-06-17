  • Showers, storms possible Sunday

    ATLANTA - Scattered showers and storms could impact plans for metro Atlantans this Father’s Day.

    After some light-night storms Saturday, it is mainly dry for now across north Georgia.

    “I’m tracking a couple showers to our south,” Severe Weather Team Meteorologist Brian Monahan said around 8 a.m. Sunday. “Rain and storms will re-develop again this afternoon, before drier air arrives."

    Temperatures could reach the mid-80s around lunchtime with a chance of some storms, Monahan said.

     

     

