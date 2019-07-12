ATLANTA - Showers and storms began popping up early Friday morning -- and more are expected through the weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a front over north Georgia is causing the moisture in the air.
We're using advanced weather technology to track the storms throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News
The chance for rain remains high through Saturday, and some folks will see rain Sunday.
Overall, our rain chances stay well above average through next week.
WET AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND: Goooooood morning! We've got a cold front and tropical moisture getting together over the next few days and that means downpours at times ahead!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 12, 2019
I'm tracking the timing of them + the latest on #Barry -- now on 2! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/cPC25NYagQ
