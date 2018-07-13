ATLANTA - You’ll want to have an umbrella handy today as a front will develop showers and storms Friday afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that not everyone will see rain, but showers could be scattered across North Georgia.
“They could pop up at any part of the day,” Minton said.
We’ll be tracking the showers throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News
The showers could be slow-movers, dumping rain with lightning and strong, gusty wind.
The rain chance will remain through the weekend and into next week.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s over the next few days.
Humidity is here for the weekend. It will feel sticky and showers are possible at any time through the course of the day. I'm showing the Saturday rain chances on Ch2 WSB-TV at 4:49am. pic.twitter.com/FPr6QXcIcL— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) July 13, 2018
