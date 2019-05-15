Some parts of north and west Georgia saw showers Wednesday afternoon as an area of rain and storms moved south from Tennessee.
Thursday could also see rain, mainly in west Georgia, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz.
Much of metro Atlanta woke up to a chilly start Wednesday with lows in the 40s and lower 50s. Today's highs are near normal -- in the upper 70s.
The warming trend will continue over the next few days and into next week with highs in the upper 80s this weekend and close to 90 next week.
Temps will be close to 90° this weekend. pic.twitter.com/MHQ9EnmTxX— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) May 15, 2019
