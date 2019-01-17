ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking scattered light showers in metro Atlanta on Thursday, with heavier rain moving in this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said rain moved into northwest Georgia around 10 a.m. and it will push across metro Atlanta later in the day.
Rain has moved into NW Georgia and will push across metro Atlanta today. I'm tracking this live on WSB-TV at noon and 5 pm today. pic.twitter.com/e35oY6UT9R— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 17, 2019
The heavier rain will move in late Saturday, Nitz said.
"Overall, rainfall amounts will be around 1 to 2 inches in north Georgia, less south of I-20," Nitz said.
Looking at the entire weekend, there's a threat for minor flooding, isolated power outages and slick roads in the mountains.
Weekend Weather Threats:— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 17, 2019
