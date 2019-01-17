  • Showers moving into metro Atlanta today, heavier rain expected this weekend

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking scattered light showers in metro Atlanta on Thursday, with heavier rain moving in this weekend.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said rain moved into northwest Georgia around 10 a.m. and it will push across metro Atlanta later in the day.

    WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest updated forecast from Severe Weather Team 2.

    The heavier rain will move in late Saturday, Nitz said.

    "Overall, rainfall amounts will be around 1 to 2 inches in north Georgia, less south of I-20," Nitz said.

    Looking at the entire weekend, there's a threat for minor flooding, isolated power outages and slick roads in the mountains.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories