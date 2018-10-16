Showers move through north Georgia as cold front enters metro

ATLANTA - Scattered showers are moving through north Georgia as a cold front continues to move through the metro.
Severe Weather Team 2 says there will be sunshine mixed with clouds south of the front, with temperatures pushing into the mid-80s.
When cooler temps will move in across the metro, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says we should expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with a chance for a few showers, and lows will drop back into the 50s north and 60s elsewhere to start the day Wednesday.
For the afternoon, clouds will gradually thin out for many spots, with highs in the 60s north and low to mid-70s elsewhere.
WHAT YOU CAN ONLY GET BY WATCHING CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS:
• Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timeline of showers today and tonight; what areas could still have a little rain left behind tomorrow.
• Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timeline of tomorrow’s clearing trend.
• Updated jet stream and temperature forecast showing cooler air moving into north Georgia after a cold front moves through over the weekend.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}