Showers, light rain moves across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - You'll want to grab your umbrella before leaving the house Saturday!
How long the wet weather lasts through the weekend, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said showers and light rain are expected throughout the morning and afternoon.
And if you're going to the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Monahan said it will be impacted by weather through much of the day Saturday.
"The 4th round weather looks pretty good tomorrow though," Monahan said.
Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday across metro Atlanta as a cold front slides through.
Behind that cold front, winter-like temperatures, widespread 30s, will kick off Sunday.
A freeze warning has been issued for part of the west and north metro area, extending into the mountains for temperatures near-freezing.
However, Monahan said Sunday should be dry, though a bit on the cool side.
The next chance for a few showers is Monday and Tuesday.
