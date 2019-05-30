ATHENS, Ga. - Alcohol sales at stadiums has been a hot topic in the Southeastern Conference over the past couple of years.
That’s true again this week at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida.
The topic of general alcohol sales is expected to be “front and center” during discussions, and it could be put it to a vote before the meeting is adjourned Friday.
“The SEC has had a committee working on this for a while,” UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity said. “There will be a report provided to the presidents and that committee will make recommendations. It will be up to the institutions to vote it up or down.”
