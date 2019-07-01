ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. - A man from Florida was arrested on drug trafficking charges over the weekend in North Carolina.
The suspect's mugshot quickly went viral … though not for a reason the arresting agency was happy about.
Orlando Lopez, 43, was arrested Friday night along I-95 by Robeson County Deputy following a traffic stop.
Investigators said he had 98 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. He was booked on a variety of drug trafficking charges and was given a $250,000 bond.
However, on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the agency added some notes to the official details of the arrest.
Specifically, it called out commenters for making fun of the man’s head deformity.
“Even though this individual has been charged for committing a crime, he is still someone’s child/family member. It is obvious that he has suffered some type of injury. Please refrain from making jokes/negative comments. Have a blessed day.”
