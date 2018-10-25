ATLANTA - Much of metro Atlanta will struggle to get out of the 50s on Thursday, and Friday will be even cooler.
“Rain is to our west and moving into north and middle Georgia right now,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said. “(Rain) will be impacting many afternoon and evening commutes.”
Walls said this is just the start of a cool, wet pattern.
“There will be showers impacting the Friday morning commute,” Walls said. “Due to the stable pattern, we are not anticipating any lightning.”
Showers are moving into North & Middle GA right now. There will be some wet roads this afternoon but many more Friday morning. On the plus side, the system will be moving fairly quickly with rain clearing out Friday evening. Live-tracking starting at 4pm! pic.twitter.com/eMWLxfrl1f— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 25, 2018
Most of the rain will move out by Friday evening, but clouds will linger through the evening.
Severe Weather Team 2 expects Saturday to be dry, but mostly cloudy.
“A few showers Sunday afternoon and evening are possible,” Walls said.
Walls said temperatures through the weekend will run below-average, in the low to mid 60s.
“The below-average pattern will finish the month of October off,” Walls said.
