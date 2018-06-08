  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in several counties

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Rain is falling across parts of metro Atlanta and impacting the Friday rush hour commute.

    Several counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

    Minute-by-minute updates below:

    5:20 p.m. A tree fell on MARTA southbound rail tracks near Brookhaven. Crews are working to remove the limb. The third rail has been de-energized and a bus bridge has been established from Lenox to Doraville until rail service can be restored. There are delays on the Red and Gold lines.

    5:10 p.m.

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Putnam and Rockdale counties.

    4:40 p.m.

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Upson County.

