ATLANTA - Rain is falling across parts of metro Atlanta and impacting the Friday rush hour commute.
Several counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
Minute-by-minute updates below:
5:20 p.m. A tree fell on MARTA southbound rail tracks near Brookhaven. Crews are working to remove the limb. The third rail has been de-energized and a bus bridge has been established from Lenox to Doraville until rail service can be restored. There are delays on the Red and Gold lines.
5:10 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Putnam and Rockdale counties.
4:40 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Upson County.
