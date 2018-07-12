ATLANTA - Some areas in Georgia could see strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the primary threat will be damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Portions of east Georgia will be most at risk.
We’ll have the timing for the possible showers and storms throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News
Other areas of north Georgia and metro Atlanta could see pop-up showers and non-severe storms
The chance for rain remains through Friday and into the weekend.
The high temperatures will be in the low 90s Thursday but will decrease to the 80s this weekend.
SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: Areas in east Georgia could get strong to severe storms with damaging winds the primary threat today. Can't rule out one or two strong to severe storms in the rest of metro and N. GA today. pic.twitter.com/vPlxX3V6Ls— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) July 12, 2018
