  • Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Some areas in Georgia could see strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the primary threat will be damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. 

    Portions of east Georgia will be most at risk.

    Other areas of north Georgia and metro Atlanta could see pop-up showers and non-severe storms 

    The chance for rain remains through Friday and into the weekend. 

    The high temperatures will be in the low 90s Thursday but will decrease to the 80s this weekend. 

