ATLANTA - Much of north Georgia will be mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday, but that could change by the end of the week.
According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton, there’s a chance for severe storms on Friday.
“Timing would be afternoon and evening, with the main threats being damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning,” Minton said.
Minton said more widespread rain is expected this weekend.
“A strong disturbance will enhance our chance of rain and storms for Saturday and Sunday, through next week,” Minton said.
After a few days of mainly dry weather north GA is setting up for more widespread rain this weekend. A strong disturbance will enhance our chance of rain and storms for Saturday and Sunday through early next week. pic.twitter.com/xXu1UHP4Jx— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 15, 2018
WATCH Channel 2 Action News This Morning for the latest updated forecast from Severe Weather Team 2.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}