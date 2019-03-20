Several teens arrested after deputies find drugs disguised as candy

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies arrested four teenagers and a 20-year-old after they discovered a large amount of drugs and a gun inside their car, investigators say.
Deputies stopped the car for having no tag at the Top of the Ridge gas station at the corner of Ridge Road and Cochran Store Road on March 10.
Inside the car, deputies say they found vape pens, LSD, mushrooms, marijuana and meth. Some of it was made to look like candy, in boxes labeled Lemon Head.
Cedric Dornell Arnold, 17, Keith Farrai Brannon III, 20, Maurielle Jevar Williams, 18, Michael Anthony Bannister, 18, and a 16-year-old were charged with eight drug and weapon charges each.
We’re talking with the sheriff about what they found inside the car and what they believe the teen’s planned to do with the drugs, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
