Several residents displaced after apartment fire in Henry County, officials say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Several people have been displaced and multiple units were damaged in an apartment fire in Henry County.

Henry County and McDonough Fire units were called out to an apartment fire at Crossing Point Apartments on Thursday at approximately 6:25 p.m.

Units arrived at the scene and found smoke and fire coming from the 300 building of the apartment complex.

Fire crews evacuated the building. They were able to get the fire under control by 7:30 p.m.

As of now, the Red Cross has been contacted to assist with at least nine displaced residents.

A total of eight units were affected.

Fire crews said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the McDonough Fire Department.

