Law enforcement agencies join forces to keep thousands safe during Fourth

ATLANTA - As the countdown to Wednesday’s Fourth of July events begins, law enforcement agencies from across metro Atlanta are working together to keep their eyes on thousands of spectators.
The Atlanta Police Department, the FBI, MARTA, Watershed, and basically any public local, state or federal agency with a stake in logistics and safety are housed in a room at the Atlanta police headquarters for the holiday.
It opened at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday and is the hub for much of the electronic surveillance that’s going on during large-scale events.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr learned how first responders coordinated efforts during the Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday morning, as the code red alert went into effect.
“We've had over 200 contacts with our EMS support staff. Of that, only six were transported to area hospitals, but they're all in stable condition. They were just all heat-related incidents,” said Deputy Chief Scott Kreher, with Atlanta Police Department.
There's a real focus on transit for the remainder of the day, as law enforcement looks to monitor large crowds on and around public transportation.
