Several cars damaged after police say a teenager threw wood planks at moving vehicles

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Several cars were damaged after police say someone threw blocks of wood and glass onto moving vehicles on Friday.

    Pictures obtained by Channel 2's Matt Johnson show damage to windshields. A witness told Johnson it nearly caused some accidents on the road.

    All of the cases happened near Windermere Parkway and Old Atlanta Road.

    No one was injured. 

    Deputies arrested Christopher Kratzer, 18, on Saturday and charged him with terroristic threats among other serious charges.

    "Hopefully he's prosecuted for all of them and spends a good deal of time in jail and let it be a lesson to everybody else," a neighbor told Johnson.

