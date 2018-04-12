Service to honor CDC's Cunningham planned for Morehouse College chapel

ATLANTA - A “Celebration of Life” service is planned on the Morehouse College campus for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher who drowned.
Timothy Cunningham, 35, was pulled from the Chattahoochee River on April 3, more than seven weeks after he was reported missing from his northwest Atlanta home. Cunningham, a graduate of Morehouse and Harvard University, was an epidemiologist at the CDC.
RELATED STORIES:
- Body found near Chattahoochee River ID'd as missing CDC worker
- 3 big unanswered questions in death of CDC's Cunningham
- No reward money for fishermen who spotted missing CDC worker's body
An autopsy determined Cunningham likely drowned, but investigators have not determined whether the death was intentional. The death remains under investigation, according to police.
A memorial service will be held April 21 at 10 a.m. in the King Chapel at Morehouse. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morehouse in Cunningham’s name or to the homeless ministry at Atlanta’s First United Methodist church.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}