‘See you later:’ Glynn County police officer removes alligator from family’s backyard

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department said they had a call for service that had an officer come face-to-face with nature in a St. Simons Island family’s backyard.
According to the department, Lt. Kevin Jones spent a part of his Friday afternoon wrangling an alligator into a truck.
Pictures shared by police show Jones working to move the gator out of the backyard.
“Lt. Jones wrangled this gator safely and humanely who didn’t put up too much of a fight,” the department said in a post online.
Next up, the gator will be safely released to a gator haven on St. Simons Island, which officers say is much more welcoming for him than the family’s property.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman opened fire at Ga. nightclub, shooting 3 people, police say
- Savannah Chrisley says she hopes to have her parents home by summer
- ‘Cop a Chicken’ rapper arrested in metro Atlanta on drug trafficking charges, police records show
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group