0 Security officer blamed by witnesses for 24-year-old's death defends actions

ATLANTA - A security officer blamed by witnesses for a 24-year-old's death is speaking for the first time.

Deionte "Junior" Davis died after a fight with the guard on Sunday. It happened in the One 12 Courtland Apartments on Sunday.

[READ MORE: 24-year-old's death ruled as homicide after fight with apartment security guard]

While a witness told Channel 2 Action News that the guard followed the group to a friend's apartment and snapped Davis' neck, a Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy rules out neck injuries as cause of death. It points to chest compressions as the cause.

That witness and friend said he and the guard had performed CPR on Davis.

In a phone interview with Channel 2 Action News this week, the guard asked not to be identified. Channel 2 Action News has agreed not to name the guard because he has not been named a suspect in the homicide investigation.

"I did everything that I could, but unfortunately it often doesn't work out the way you want it to," the guard said. "Evidence that the police currently have show me working in a professional manner."

In newly released 911 calls, you hear the guard frantically call operators and tell them he believes he's responsible for Davis being unconscious.

TRENDING STORIES:

"There was a man who here in the building trying to fight a bunch of people. So we slowly got him into the elevator and then slowly got him towards the room," the guard says in the call.

He goes on to say Davis began fighting again.

"And he hit me in the face. Hit all his friends in the face. I put him into the ground. I think I knocked him unconscious," the guard says in the call.

In the call, you also hear him yelling at Davis' friends not to lift his head or move him because he's unconscious. One of the friends tells the operator that blood is coming from Davis' mouth.

The guard confirmed he is still employed by the security company, and referred any other questions about the incident to the complex, his company or Atlanta Police.

APD told Channel 2 Action News there are no other updates on the case at this time.

Davis' mother told Channel 2 Action News she just wants a thorough investigation, although she disagreed with the guard's move to follow the group to the seventh floor and not get backup.

" It's not adding up. The story, the pieces, it's not adding up," said Shaveeda Davis. "Justice. That's what I want. I want justice."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.