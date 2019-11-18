0 Security guard involved in deadly fight at apartment complex won't face charges

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned a security guard involved in a deadly fight at an apartment complex near Georgia State's campus will not face charges.

Deionte Davis, 24, died following a fight with a security guard at One12 Courtland apartments in October. Davis' death was ruled a homicide by investigators.

Investigators pushed to charge the security guard with involuntary manslaughter, but a Fulton County judge declined to issue the warrant. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office also decided not to pursue criminal charges.

The fight started when Davis – also referred to as Junior -- got in an argument with his friends, Ronald Myers and two others. Myers said they were headed to his seventh-floor apartment unit.

"It was a minor argument among friends that was between us and it was handled between us," Myers said.

Myers said a security guard heard the commotion and followed the group into the elevator. Words were exchanged.

Myers said a video shows the security guard standing on top of his best friend, while another friend is trying to pick him up -- but it didn't stop there.

According to multiple witnesses, the security guard continued following Davis.

"He tackled Junior in my room. I never said, ‘Come to my room,'" Myers said. "The guy was heavy. It didn't matter what he did. Junior could not move. No matter why and that's when he took his neck and he snapped his neck down."

Myers said he and the security guard tried to perform CPR.

"We gave chest compressions. I thought I was keeping my friend alive," Myers said.

Doctors pronounced Davis dead at the hospital. His death had been ruled as a homicide.

