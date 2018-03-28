  • Search underway for 2 inmates who ran from work detail, deputies say

    By: Scott Flynn

    Updated:

    WALKER COUNTY, Ga. - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for two inmates that escaped a work detail. 

    The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that David Watson and Nicky Shell escaped the work detail around Noon in Lafayette. 

    The men are said to be driving a white Oldsmobile Brevada. 

    The sheriff’s office is also looking for Michele Walters who is wanted for questioning. 

    Anyone with information in the men’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

