Search underway for 2 inmates who ran from work detail, deputies say

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for two inmates that escaped a work detail.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that David Watson and Nicky Shell escaped the work detail around Noon in Lafayette.
The men are said to be driving a white Oldsmobile Brevada.
The sheriff’s office is also looking for Michele Walters who is wanted for questioning.
Anyone with information in the men’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}