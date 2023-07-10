Search underway for 83-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for an 83-year-old woman out of Macon, Georgia.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office issued a Mattie’s Call for Marie Mclean.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
BCSO said Mclean was last seen at 8:00 at 477 Elm Street.
Deputies say Mclean has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
She is 5′6 with brown eyes and short, gray hair.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Scam alert! Some callers are threatening to arrest people in metro for not appearing for jury duty
- Drug traffickers sentenced for distributing nearly 2 kilos of meth during I-75 traffic stop
- City of South Fulton officials ‘anticipate’ Mayor Khalid Kamau’s return to service
She was last known to be traveling on foot, according to BCSO.
If you see her, contact Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2022 Cox Media Group