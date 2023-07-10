Search underway for 83-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for an 83-year-old woman out of Macon, Georgia.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office issued a Mattie’s Call for Marie Mclean.

BCSO said Mclean was last seen at 8:00 at 477 Elm Street.

Deputies say Mclean has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

She is 5′6 with brown eyes and short, gray hair.

She was last known to be traveling on foot, according to BCSO.

If you see her, contact Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

