Search is on for thief who stole $3,000 worth of vapes from Ga. gas station

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person they say stole a crate full of vapes from an Augusta-area gas station.

It happened Sept. 4 just before 11 p.m. at the Gas World gas station on Walton Way, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

An employee told investigators that someone in a hoodie came into the store, grabbed the crate, and ran from the store. The value of the crate of vapes is around $3,000, the Chronicle said.

Deputies told the newspaper that they have surveillance video of the incident, but so far the suspect remains on the run.

