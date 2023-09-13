Search is on for thief who stole $3,000 worth of vapes from Ga. gas station

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person they say stole a crate full of vapes from an Augusta-area gas station.
It happened Sept. 4 just before 11 p.m. at the Gas World gas station on Walton Way, the Augusta Chronicle reported.
An employee told investigators that someone in a hoodie came into the store, grabbed the crate, and ran from the store. The value of the crate of vapes is around $3,000, the Chronicle said.
Deputies told the newspaper that they have surveillance video of the incident, but so far the suspect remains on the run.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man who shot at officers killed after hours-long SWAT standoff at RaceTrac, Roswell police say
- Iconic Atlanta shoe store closing its doors after 114 years in business
- Decomposing body found in trunk of silver Jaguar outside of popular Gwinnett sauna, police say
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group