Woman robbed after pulling over to help stranger, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for two men who robbed a woman after flagging her down to pull over.
On Saturday night, two men in a black Chevy Impala flagged the woman down on US 78, which is also Scott Boulevard in Decatur.
As soon as she pulled over near Merrill Avenue they put a gun in her face and robbed her.
The victim said that once she pulled over, one of the suspects told her something was wrong with the lights on her car.
We ask police why they believe the suspects chose this spot to target a victim, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
Just got my hands on a police report from Decatur PD. There are some accusations in it that you need to hear. I've got a live report coming up on Ch2 Action News at 5pm pic.twitter.com/SmhgCIqRGS— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) April 16, 2018
A woman was driving in Decatur late Saturday night - & thought she was doing a good deed by pulling over to help someone who flagged her down. Now she wishes she hadn't stopped. Her story on Ch2 at 5 & 6pm today pic.twitter.com/WRE86T2c9v— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) April 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}