Woman robbed after pulling over to help stranger, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for two men who robbed a woman after flagging her down to pull over.

    On Saturday night, two men in a black Chevy Impala flagged the woman down on US 78, which is also Scott Boulevard in Decatur.

    As soon as she pulled over near Merrill Avenue  they put a gun in her face and robbed her.

    The victim said that once she pulled over, one of the suspects told her something was wrong with the lights on her car.

