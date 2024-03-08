The search for 2 young boys is over after they were found safe at a nearby store

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search is over for two young children who disappeared from home for hours.
Channel 2 Action News went to Waldrop Hills Drive on Thursday night.
DeKalb Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were searching for an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend.
Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was live from the scene on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
Family members were in tears after learning the two young classmates had disappeared.
A cousin of one of the boys said she was on the phone when he came home from school around 3 p.m. She asked how his day was and he said it was “all good.”
She said by the time she had hung up the phone, she checked and he was gone.
But the boys were found after eight hours of searching.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that someone found the boys outside nearby at a convenience store.
