Scripps National Spelling Bee: Meet the 2 Georgia students competing

TUCKER, Ga. — Two students from Georgia will compete in next week’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sarv Dharavane, an 11-year-old fifth grader, attends Austin Elementary School in DeKalb County. He competed in last year’s spelling bee and tied for 22nd place.

Sara Daoud, a 12-year-old seventh grader, attends Greenbrier Middle School in Columbia County.

Sarv and Sara finished as the winners and runner-ups respectively in the Georgia Association of Educators spelling bee.

They will now compete with 241 of the country’s top young spellers in Maryland.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee starting May 27 with the preliminary rounds. Finals conclude on May 29.

