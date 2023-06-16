Scottdale neighbors complain about living conditions at apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors at an apartment complex in Dekalb County are upset at the living conditions inside their homes.

They claim for months, they have been dealing with plumbing and mold issues.

Precious Bankston invited Channel 2′s Larry Spruill inside her Oak Forest Apartment in Scottdale, to show current living conditions.

“For the last three weeks, we have been flooded out. It starts in the bathroom. It floods out the master bedroom and into the kitchen,” said Bankston.

There was water on her bathroom floor and things were worse in the kitchen. There were large holes in her floor that showed plumbing issues, throughout the apartment.

Bankston said she has complained to management for months, but nobody fixed the issues until she took things into her own hands.

“I called Code Enforcement. I made a social media post. I said I wasn’t going to pay rent this month,” she said.

Bankston also contacted Channel 2 Action News.

“They finally came out. They tore out the floors. They tore down the walls. They took out my sink, and my cabinets and they expect my kids to live in this. They denied us a hotel stay, or to move into another unit,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the e-mail from property management that advised her that they couldn’t provide a hotel because they are actively fixing the problem, but management suggested to Bankston that she should contact her insurance company.

“It makes me feel like I’m a failure as a mother and that I failed my kids,” she said.

Spruill took her and her neighbor’s concerns to management.

The office was open but locked and security asked Spruill and his photographer to leave.

Spruill did speak with the Assistant Manager at the property on the phone.

She said the complex is working on the issues, but wouldn’t say more than that. She referred Spruill to her manager.

Spruill e-mailed the manager three times, but hasn’t heard back.

