School Resource Officer honored for saving choking student in Gordon County

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A School Resource Officer saved a student who was choking in Gordon County.

At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sergeant Elbert Shelley was on duty in the commons area of Sonoraville High School when a student who was choking ran to him.

Shelley quickly performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the student and was able to dislodge the food that was blocking the student’s airway.

Shelley then called for help and stayed with the student until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The student was treated and released.

“I want to commend Officer Shelley for his quick and decisive actions using the Heimlich Maneuver to help a choking student. His swift response and effective life saving skills were exemplary,” Sonoraville High School Principal Amy Stewart said. “We are grateful for the presence of officers from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office in our schools and their commitment to the welfare of our students. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having trained professionals like Officer Shelley on our campus.”

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston presented Shelley with the Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Service Award medal for life saving.

