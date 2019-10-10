  • School nurse accused of stealing pills, giving wrong meds to students fired

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a middle school nurse is out of a job. 

    A family who contacted Channel 2's Chris Jose told him nurse Lindsey Waggoner gave their 12-year-old child, a seventh grader at Barber Middle School, the wrong medication. 

    According to an arrest warrant, the nurse stole 209 pills from the clinic at Barber Middle School, which Jose reported in late September. 

    On Thursday, Cobb County leaders confirmed Waggoner is no longer employed by the district.

    Police said the medication she allegedly took is commonly used to treat people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD.

    Jose counted 10 victims in the heavily redacted police report. 

