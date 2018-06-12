ATLANTA - Rain and drizzle are falling in parts of north Georgia but parts of metro Atlanta could see storms later today.
The chance for storms increases throughout the afternoon, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
We'll favor #ATL and westward for the best chance of storms this afternoon -- close to stalled wedge front.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 12, 2018
I'm updating the rain forecast for the rest of the week at noon on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/75t07m3F1n
“A weak front will settle across west Georgia this afternoon and that's where we'll focus the highest chance for storms this afternoon,” Monahan said. “Just like the last few days: frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty wind are possible.”
