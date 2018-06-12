  • Scattered storms possible this afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Rain and drizzle are falling in parts of north Georgia but parts of metro Atlanta could see storms later today.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is pinpointing the areas that could see storms, and when the rain ends, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    The chance for storms increases throughout the afternoon, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

    “A weak front will settle across west Georgia this afternoon and that's where we'll focus the highest chance for storms this afternoon,” Monahan said. “Just like the last few days: frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty wind are possible.”

